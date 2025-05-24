Big Y Subs Wraps Paninis Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Big Y Subs Wraps Paninis are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with recalled Bedner cucumbers. There is a Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but there have been no illnesses reported linked to these specific products, and no illnesses reported in 2025. The recalling firm is Big Y Foods of Springfield, Massachusetts.

These products were sold on May 20, 2025 and May 21, 2025 in some Massachusetts and Connecticut retail stores. You can see the long list of stores at the FDA web site.

The recalled products are made to order Small Sub, Large Sub, 30″ Super Sub, Wrap, or Panini. Big Y was notified by Smartcuts that the sliced cucumbers sold to them were part of the Bedner recall. Big Y has ceased operation in all of the listed soakers, has discarded products within the sub, wrap, and panini service lines, then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized each service line.

The sandwiches were made to order by customer request. They were not prepackaged for customer service. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

If you purchased any of these made to order sandwiches, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these sandwiches, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.