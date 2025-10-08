Blue Apron and Marley Spoon Meals Recalled For Listeria

by

Blue Apron and Marley Spoon Meals are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The issue is the meals were made with riced cauliflower that may be contaminated with the pathogen. These products are not related to any ongoing outbreak investigations, including the deadly FreshRealm Listeria outbreak allegedly linked to Nate’s Fine Foods pasta.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is FreshRealm of Linden, New Jersey.

The recalled products are:

Sold by Blue Apron: 13.05 ounce plastic tray packages labeled “DISH by Blue Apron Cheesy Chicken Mac with Vegetables” with lot codes 25240 and 25247. The product has the establishment number “P-3081” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Sold by Marley Spoon: 10.5 ounce packages labeled “BALANCE by Marley Spoon BBQ Sauce Beef Meatballs with Cheesy Cauliflower” with lot code 25255. The product has the establishment number “Est. 47718” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

You can see more pictures of the recalled product labels at the USDA web site. Please check your freezer to see if you purchased either of these items. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to reheat them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these meals, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, especially if they were reheated in a microwave oven, which can leave cold spots in the food. If you do get sick, see your doctor.