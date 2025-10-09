Fusia Asian Inspirations Veggie Spring Roll Recalled For Shrimp

by

Fusia Asian Inspirations Veggie Spring Roll is being recalled because it may contain shrimp (shellfish), one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Tai Foong USA of Seattle, Washington.

The recalled product was distributed exclusively to ALDI stores nationwide and sold under the Fusia Asians Inspiration brand. The recalled item is Fusia Asian Inspirations Veggie Shrimp Rolls that are packaged in a green 10 ounce box with a picture of the product on the front. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 4099100222258. The best before date of 5/17/2027 is printed on the back panel of the box.

No other Asian Fusion Inspirations products are affected by this recall. The recall was triggered when the company found that cases of Shrimp Spring Rolls may have been inadvertently packaged in boxes labeled as Vegetable Spring Rolls. The cause of this labeling error is being investigated.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to shrimp, or shellfish, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the item so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.