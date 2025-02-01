Blue Ridge Beef Natural Mix Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Blue Ridge Beef Natural Mix is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses, either human or pet, have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. This is a raw product that is sold frozen. The recalling firm is Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina.

About 5700 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The product is Blue Ridge Beef Natural Mix that is packaged in a 2 pound log or chub. The lot number for this item is N25/12/31 that is stamped in the clips on the end of the chubs/bags, with the UPC number 854298001054.

This pet food was distributed between January 3, 2025 and January 24, 2025. The product is packaged in clear plastic and was sold primarily in retail stores located in the states of Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Tennessee, and Rhode Island.

Salmonella can sicken pets who eat contaminated food, and people can get sick too, from contact with the food, and from the pets themselves, who can shed the pathogen in feces. Symptoms of Salmonella infections in pets can include lethargy, bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will only have a decreased appetite, and some animals will not show any symptoms at all, but can still pass on the bacteria.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning in people can include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. If you have this pet food in your home and you or your pet have been sick, see your doctor and veterinarian.

If you bought this product, do not feed it to your pet. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, after first double or triple bagging it, so other people and other animals can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Then clean any containers, utensils, bowls, or other items that may have come into contact with the food with a mild bleach solution.