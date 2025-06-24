Braised Abalone in Brown Sauce Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Braised Abalone in Brown Sauce is being recalled in Canada because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Sun Hing Trading Ltd.

This item was sold at the retail level in the province of British Columbia. The recalled product is Braised Abalone in Brown Sauce. This item does not have a brand name. It is packaged in 380 grain containers. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 4 897040 695589. The production date is 05/01/2025, and the best before date is 04/01/2028. No picture of this product was provided in the recall notice.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you did, and you can’t consume egg for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the abalone away in a secure garbage can with a high fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.