Cabot Creamery Premium Butter Recalled For Coliform

Cabot Creamery Premium Butter is being recalled for possible contamination by coliform bacteria. Coliform bacteria may not make you seriously sick, but it is an indicator of fecal contamination. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Agri-Mark Inc. of Waltsfield, Vermont.

The butter was sold at the retail level in these states: Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Arkansas. The recalled product is Cabot Creamery Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted, that is packaged in 8 ounce containers. The butter is packaged as two 4 ounce sticks in cardboard shells. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 78354 62038 0. The best by date is 09/09/25, the lot number is 090925-055, and the Item number is 2038.

There are 189 cases, or 1,710 pounds, of this butter included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was included.

If you purchased this Cabot Creamery Premium Butter with that UPC number, best by date, and lot number, do not eat it. You can throw the butter away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.