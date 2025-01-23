Cape Breton Oatcake Society Oatcakes Recalled For Almond

by

Cape Breton Oatcake Society Oatcakes in English Toffee flavor are being recalled in Canada because they may contain almonds that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds, or tree nuts, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Cape Breton Oatcake Society.

This recalled product was sold nationally at the retail level and was also available for purchase online. The recalled product is Cape Breton Oatcake Society Oatcakes – English Toffee, that are packaged in a 2 pack. The cookies are in white bag with a clear cellophane window showing the cookies. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 23172 99378 8. All codes where almond is not declared in the ingredient list are included in this recall.

Also recalled is the same product that is packaged in a 12 unit (6 x 2 packs) bag. The UPC number for that product, that is stamped on the label, is 7 23172 99379 5. All codes where almonds were not declared in the ingredient list are included in this recall.

If you purchased this product and you cannot eat almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the oatcakes away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.