Carole’s Cheesecake Cheesecakes Recalled For Salmonella

Carole’s Cheesecake cheesecakes made with pistachios are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses are linked to these products. The recall itself is linked to a Salmonella outbreak in that country caused by pistachios and pistachio-containing products.

These cheesecakes were sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. The recalling firm is Carole’s Cheesecake Company. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled items are all Carole’s Cheesecake Company brand. They include Pistachio Eggless Cheesecake that is packaged in 2.3 kilogram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 1 00 63594 00853 3, and the code is 25-233.

Also recalled is Pistachio Cheesecake that is packaged in 2 kilogram containers. The UPC number for this item is 1 00 63594 00288 8, and the code is 25-212. Finally, Pistachio Cheesecake sold in 8 x 500 gram containers is included in this recall. The UPC number for this product is 1 00 63594 18965 7 and the codes are 25-213 and 25-248.

If you have these cheesecakes, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can contact your distributor for a refund.

If you ate these cheesecakes, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you get sick, see your doctor.