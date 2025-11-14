Food to Live Moringa Powder Products Recalled For Salmonella

by

Food to Live Moringa Powder products are being recalled for Salmonella contamination. These items are linked to a nationwide Salmonella Richmond outbreak that has sickened at least 11 people in seven states and has hospitalized three patients.

The two products are Moringa Leaf Powder and Organic Supergreens Powder Mix. The Moringa Leaf Powder was packaged in 8 ounce, 1 pound, 2 pound, 4 pound, 8 pound, 16 pound, and 44 pound bags. The Organic Supergreens Powder Mix was packaged in 8 ounce, 1 pound, 1.5 pound, 3 pound, 6 pound, and 12 pound bags. Only packages with lot codes starting with “SO-69006” and ending with “SO-72558” are included in this recall. These codes are printed on the back of the bag. No other Food to Live products and lots are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when the FDA notified the company that a specific lot of the powder tested positive for Salmonella and is linked to a Salmonella outbreak. Food to Live has ended production and distribution of these products while the issue is investigated.

If you bought either of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you did consume these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.