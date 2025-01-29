Century Flaked Tuna Hot & Spicy Recalled in Canada For Wheat

by

Century Flaked Tuna Hot & Spicy is being recalled in Canada because it may contain wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firms are AFOD Ltd. and APO Products, Uno Foods Inc.

These items were sold nationally at the retail level. There are three variations of this product. This notice is an update of an earlier recall.

The recalled products are all Century brand. All codes where wheat is not declared in the list of ingredients are included in this recall.

They include Light Tuna Flakes in Hot & Spicy Sauce in a 180 gram can, with UPC number 8 06840 00009 1, Flaked Light Tuna Hot & Spicy Style or Light Tuna Flakes Hot & Spicy Style in 180 gram cans with UPC number 7 74310 18460 5, and Tuna Value Pack – Flakes in Oil, Hot & Spicy in a four page of 180 gram cans, with UPC number 7 48485 91552 4. You can see more pictures of these products at the CFIA web site.

If you bought any of these products and you cannot consume wheat for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw these products away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.