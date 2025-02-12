Christie Original Mini Ritz Crackers Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Christie Original Mini Ritz Crackers are being recalled in Canada because they contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk protein, as well as anyone who has lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mondelez Canada Inc.

The recalled item was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is Christie Original Mini Ritz Crackers that are packaged in 200 gram plastic red pouches. The brand name “Ritz” is printed on gold letters on a dark blue circle, and pictures of the crackers encircle the brand name.

The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 66721 02774 0. And the best before dates for this product are best before 2025 JN 22, 2025 JN 23, and 2025 JN 24.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is launching a food safety 9investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall notice will be posted on the CFIA web site. The government is ensuring that industry is removing this products from the marketplace.

If you bought this item and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.