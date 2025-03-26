Coca-Cola Original Taste Recalled For Plastic Contamination

by

Coca-Cola Original Taste beverage is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of plastic pieces. This poses a choking hazard. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Illinois and Wisconsin. The recalled product is Coco-Cola Original Taste that is packaged in 12 fluid ounce (355 milliliter) cans. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 49000-00634 6 for each can. For the 12 can pack, the UPC number is 0 49000-02890 4. The date code for this item is SEP2925MDA with Time Stamp: 1100-1253, and there are 864 12 packs of this beverage that are included in this recall.

No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. Please check your pantry and fridge to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not drink it. You can throw the beverage away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.