Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Cookies Recalled For Almonds

by

Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Cookies are being recalled because they contain visible, but undeclared, almonds. Almonds, or tree nuts, are one of the nine major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about any possible allergic reactions being reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is D. Coluccio & Sons Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

The cookies were sold in the states of New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, Delaware, and Nevada. The allergen statement must be included on the product label even when the allergen can be seen on the product.

The recalled product is Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Dropos Cookies The recall notice did not state the package size or type, or if the cookies were sold individually. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8002590006020. And the lot number and best by date pairs for this item are lot number 3540152 with best by date 15-01-2025, and lot number L354150 with best by date 29-05-2025. There are about 1944 “units” of this product included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased these cookies and cannot consume almonds for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.