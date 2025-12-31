Country Vet and Heartland Harvest Biscuits Recalled For Salmonella

by

Country Vet and Heartland Harvest Biscuits dog treats are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Consumers Supply Distributing of Sioux City, Iowa.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the states of Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Montana, and Nebraska. The first recalled product is Country Vet Biscuits – Original Meaty Flavor that is packaged in a 4 pound bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 899623000463. The lot number on the front of the package is 40906513 and the expiration date, also stamped on the front, is 09/06/2026.

Also recalled is Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits – Meaty Flavor with Chicken that is also packaged in a 4 pound bag. The UPC number for this product is 840227340691. The same ot code printed on the back is 40906513. And the expiration date of 09/06/2026 is stamped on the back of the package. You can see more product photos at the FDA web site.

Pets can get sick with Salmonella and pass the illness on to their owners. People can also get sick by handling the contaminated dog treat, or by petting their dog and picking up small amounts of feces that contain the pathogen.

The recall was triggered when a routine sampling program conducted by the FDA found Salmonella in the products. The company has stopped production and distribution of this lot number of the dog treats while they investigate the problem.

If you purchased either of these dog treats, do not feed them to your pet and do not donate them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.