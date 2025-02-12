Cucina & Amore Pesto Alla Genovese Recalled For Allergens

by

Cucina & Amore Pesto Alla Genovese is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, and Brazil nuts and pine nuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is TJX Canada.

The recalled product was sold nationally in Canada at the retail level. The recalled product is Cucina & Amore Pesto Alla Genovese that is packaged in 225 gram containers. The recall notice did not state what type of container it was; it could be plastic or glass or plastic pouches. The code on the product is Best by 09/2026. There is no UPC number for this item. No picture of the product was provided in the notice.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency CFIA) may be conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall notice will be posted on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this pesto and you cannot consume Brazil nuts, pine nuts, or milk, do not eat it. You can throw this item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.