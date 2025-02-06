Dierbergs Kitchen Mac and Cheese Recalled For Wheat

by

Dierbergs Kitchen Mac and Cheese is being recalled because it contains wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. This recall notice was published on FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Dierbergs Markets, Inc. of Bridgeton, Missouri.

This recall was posted on February 4, 21015 and was terminated on February 5, 2025.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the states of Missouri and Illinois. The recalled product is Dierbergs Kitchen Mac and Cheese that is packaged in a black plastic container with a clear plastic lid and a white label, The label states “Dierbergs Kitchen Homestyle Mashed Potatoes.” The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 231220-006538. The use by date for this item is 1/9/25.

The issue is that an incorrect label was placed on the product. About 298 packages of this mac and cheese are included in this recall.

If you purchased this item and froze it for later use, and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.