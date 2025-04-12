Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Fries Recalled For Soy

by

Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Fries are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, Inc. of Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

The veggie fries were sold at the retail level in these states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, California, Indiana, Colorado, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Georgia, New Jersey, and Florida. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

The recalled product is Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Fries that are packaged in an 8 ounce container. The UPC number that is stamped on the package is 80868-1931404, and the lot number is I24BI-01A. There are 8,665 cases of this product included in the recall.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.