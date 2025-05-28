East Coast Fresh TOPS Wellesley Farms Cucumber Products Recalled

by

East Coast Fresh TOPS Wellesley Farms and other brands of cucumber products are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. These products were made with recalled Bedner cucumbers. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is The Coastal Companies of Laurel, Maryland.

The brand names of the recalled products include East Coast Fresh, TOPS, Wellsley Farms, WEIS, AHOLD, Jack and Olive, Created Fresh, and Spring and Sprout. They were sold between May 6, 2025, and May 21, 2025, to multiple customers in these states: Ohio, Virgina, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont, North Carolina, and Washington D.C..

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC number, package size, brand name, and description at the FDA web site. All lot codes of these products are included in this recall.

Some of the recalled products include TOPS Fresh Salsa, Weis Salsa Mild, AHOLD Salsa, East Coast Fresh Salsa, Spring and Sprout House Salad, Created Fresh Mini Garden Salad, Created Fresh Chicken Salad on Everything Fecelle, Created Fresh Tuna Salads on Everything Fecelle, and Wellsley Farms Mild Salsa, among others. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purcahed them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next seven days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.