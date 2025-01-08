Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oils Recalled For Unsafe Packaging

by

Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oils is being recalled for violating the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is DingLinWangLuoKeJiGuang ZhouYouXianGongSi, doing business as DLWL-US, of China

This product was sold exclusively on Amazon.com for about $8.00 from December 2023 through August 2024. The recalled product is Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oils that is packaged in 118 milliliter amber glass bottles with a black screw on top. An eyedropper is packaged along with the bottle in a black and silver box.

“Euqee, Essential Oil, Premium Grade, 100% Pure Plant Extract and Wintergreen” is printed on a white label on the front of the bottle. The back label contains safety disclosures, storage instructions, and manufacturer information. About 3,750 of this item have been sold.

The essential oil contains methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the product is not child-resistant, which poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. Secure the product out of the sight and reach of children. Contact DLWL-US for a refund. You can request a pre-paid label and free packaging to return the product. DLWL-US and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers of this item directly.