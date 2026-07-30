FDA Is Investigating 16 Outbreaks on CORE Table, 6 Cyclospora

The FDA is investigating 16 outbreaks on its CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. Six of them are caused by the cyclospora parasite, although three have ended. Only six of the 16 outbreaks have been solved. In total, six of the outbreaks have ended.

For the first cyclospora outbreak, there are 93 patients, up from 72 in the last update. No food vector has been named.

In the Salmonella Javiana outbreak that is not yet linked to a product, the case count has increased from 106 to 212. the FDA has conducted traceback and has initiated sampling.

For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in a not yet identified food, there are 9 patients, an increase of one patient since the last update. The FDA has initiated traceback, and inspection, and sampling.

The second cyclospora outbreak is linked to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell. There are 1,947 illnesses in nine states, with 98 people hospitalized. This is a serious undercount if you compare the numbers from the individual states. The states are Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma.

For the third cyclospora outbreak, in a not yet identified product, there are 10 sick. The FDA has started traceback.

For the fourth cyclospora outbreak in a not yet identified food, there are 18 sick. This outbreak has ended, although the investigation continues.

For the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak in a not yet identified food, there are 90 sick, an increase of 9 patients since the last update. The FDA has initiated traceback.

For the E. coli O145:H28 outbreak linked to recalled GreenWise frozen blueberries, the case count remains at 12, with 4 hospitalized.

The second E. coli outbreak, which is E. coli O157:H7, the outbreak has ended. The FDA investigation, however, continues. At least 14 people are sick.

The fifth cyclospora outbreak has ended, with two sick. The FDA investigation continues.

The case count for the Clostridium botulinum outbreak linked to Nara Organics powdered infant formula remains the same at four sick. All four infants have been hospitalized, and all of Nara’s powdered formula has been recalled.

For the Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to recalled Midwest Poultry Services shell eggs, the case count remains at 98 sick in 17 states, with 26 hospitalizations. There have been many recalls of different egg brands associated with this outbreak.

In the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled Clover Hill requesón/soft ricotta cheese, there are 12 illnesses. Ten patients were hospitalized, and one person, who lived in Maryland, has died. There are also several recalls associated with this outbreak.

For the sixth cyclospora outbreak, there are eight sick. This outbreak has ended, although the investigation continues.

For the Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to cantaloupe, there are 70 sick. This outbreak has ended, although the investigation continues. No farm or brand name of cantaloupe was named.

Finally, the Salmonella Typhimurium, Newport, and Richmond outbreak that was linked to recalled TNVitamins, Live It Up, Doctor’s Pride, and Why Not moringa green capsules and powders, has ended. The final case count was 131 sick in 38 states, with 36 hospitalized.

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