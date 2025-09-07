September 7, 2025

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Outbreaks / Possible E. coli Outbreak at McClard’s BBQ in Arkansas

Possible E. coli Outbreak at McClard’s BBQ in Arkansas

September 6, 2025 by

One news outlet, the Sentinel-Record, is reporting that there is a possible E. coli outbreak at McClard’s BBQ in Arkansas. That restaurant is located at 505 Albert Pike Road in Hot Springs National Park.

Possible E. coli Outbreak at McClard's BBQ in Arkansas

The report states that about 24 people got sick after ordering take out from that establishment over Labor Day weekend. The restaurant is voluntarily closing from September 7 to September 9, 2025 for deep cleaning and staff retraining. No official ordered that closure; the owners decided to do this “out of caution and responsibility to its customers.”

In a September 5, 2025 inspection conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health, three violations were found. One, in the walk in cooler, whole cuts of beef had a temperature greater than 41°F and took longer than the mandated six hours to cool down. That means that the beef was in the danger zone of 40°F to 140° F too long, and pathogenic bacteria could grow. Second, beef in the walk in cooler did not have any marks indicating when it was prepared. Meat must be served or discarded within seven days of preparation. And third, at least one wood cutting board had marks and signs of damage. Any cuts or crevices in a cutting board can hide bacteria that could be transferred to food prepared on that board.

In an inspection conducted on September 2, 2025, inspectors found that coleslaw, meats, and cheeses were held “out of temperature control.” That means that these perishable foods were out of refrigeration for more than two hours, and were in the danger zone too long, so bacteria could grow in those items and make people sick.

The Health Department told the newspaper that environmental health specialists were working with McClard’s to fix any issues with their food safety processes.

Also according to the newspaper, the restaurant is encouraging anyone who ate there and has been sick to see medical care. In a news release, the owners stated, “With the help of the Health Department, we are putting every safeguard in place to ensure this never happens again.”

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with a food poisoning infection, please contact our experienced attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors.

Filed Under: News, Outbreaks Tagged With: , , ,
Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.