One news outlet, the Sentinel-Record, is reporting that there is a possible E. coli outbreak at McClard’s BBQ in Arkansas. That restaurant is located at 505 Albert Pike Road in Hot Springs National Park.

The report states that about 24 people got sick after ordering take out from that establishment over Labor Day weekend. The restaurant is voluntarily closing from September 7 to September 9, 2025 for deep cleaning and staff retraining. No official ordered that closure; the owners decided to do this “out of caution and responsibility to its customers.”

In a September 5, 2025 inspection conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health, three violations were found. One, in the walk in cooler, whole cuts of beef had a temperature greater than 41°F and took longer than the mandated six hours to cool down. That means that the beef was in the danger zone of 40°F to 140° F too long, and pathogenic bacteria could grow. Second, beef in the walk in cooler did not have any marks indicating when it was prepared. Meat must be served or discarded within seven days of preparation. And third, at least one wood cutting board had marks and signs of damage. Any cuts or crevices in a cutting board can hide bacteria that could be transferred to food prepared on that board.

In an inspection conducted on September 2, 2025, inspectors found that coleslaw, meats, and cheeses were held “out of temperature control.” That means that these perishable foods were out of refrigeration for more than two hours, and were in the danger zone too long, so bacteria could grow in those items and make people sick.

The Health Department told the newspaper that environmental health specialists were working with McClard’s to fix any issues with their food safety processes.

Also according to the newspaper, the restaurant is encouraging anyone who ate there and has been sick to see medical care. In a news release, the owners stated, “With the help of the Health Department, we are putting every safeguard in place to ensure this never happens again.”