FDA Proposes Updates to Front of Package Nutrition Labels

The FDA is proposing updates to front of package nutrition labels to help consumers make healthier choices. The rule would require a front-of-package (FOP) nutrition label on most packaged foods. These labels would give consumers more information at a glance.

This label is called the “nutrition info box,” and it would complement the longer label already on these products that is usually found on the back or side panel. The difference is that the new label would amplify the most important nutrient information about saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars.

The contents would be labeled “Low,” Med,” or “High,” to give consumers information at a glance. These descriptive terms follow federal dietary recommendations and may encourage consumers to choose more nutrient-dense foods.

Calories will not be included in the box, but manufacturers could voluntarily put calories per serving on the front of the package if they choose.

Since the U.S. has problems with preventable diet related chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, improving nutrition is a good opportunity to reduce the risk of these issues.

The box could also help consumers compare foods quickly and choose those that have healthier nutrient profiles. For instance, when comparing a product like yogurt, the box will highlight a product that is higher in added sugars.

Use of front of the package nutrition labeling has increased around the world recently. This labeling in the U.S. has the potential to be a landmark policy and as important as the longer and more detailed Nutrition Facts label.