FDA Says Do Not Feed Two Lots of Darwin’s BioLogics Dog Food

The FDA is telling the public do not feed two lots of Darwin’s Natural BioLogics dog food for possible Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The notice did not state whether or not any human or pet illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem, although a consumer complaint triggered testing. The recalling firm is Arrow Reliance.

The advisory was triggered when the FDA conducted the testing when following up on a consumer complaint. The government recommended that Arrow Reliance recall these products. But instead the firm allegedly sent a letter to customers telling them about the Listeria contamination but did not mention the Salmonella contamination. And the firm has not provided sufficient documentation to the FDA to show they have removed affected products from the marketplace and customers’ freezers.

Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can make both pets and people sick. The FDA is aware of cases where pets carrying Salmonella bacteria have passed it to humans, but they are not aware of a documented case of a person acquiring Listeria monocytogenes from pet food. But once these pathogens are established in the pet’s GI tract, the bacteria can be shed in feces and contaminate the environment in the home and yard, and make people sick through contact with the poop.

The product is frozen raw Darwin’s Biologics All-Natural & Grain-Free Beef For Dogs with two lot numbers. The first is Lot 11895 with the manufacturing date July 29, 2025, and the second is the same product with lot number 11826 and manufacturing date July 7, 2025. The frozen raw dog food is packaged in 2 pound white and clear plastic packages with “BioLogics All-Natural & Grain-Free” in orange lettering.

If you bought this pet food with those lot numbers, do not feed them to your pets. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first wrapping them so people and animals can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you or your pet start exhibiting the symptoms of Salmonella or Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning, see your doctor and veterinarian.