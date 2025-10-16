FDA Says More Cookware May Leach Lead; Six Brands Added

by

FDA says more cookware may leach lead and six brands have been added to the list of products tested by that agency. Consumers should not use and retailers should not sell these products. The six new brands are in addition to four brands added at the beginning of this investigation.

The recalled products include Kadai/Karahi Aluminum Hammered Kadai Size 7 sold at Indian Supermarket at 4421 Gateway Park Blvd. in Sacramento, California. The distributor is Indian Cookware & Appliance LLC at 3247 Reserve Court in San Jose, California. Distributor notification is in process. Also on the list is Brass Pot sold at Santos Agency at 1188 Montague Street in San Leandro, California. Distributor notification is in process.

Dolphin Brand Aluminum Saucepan is on the list. The retailer is Al Monsoor Video Inc. doing business as Diya Handicrafts located at 2603 West Devon Avenue in Chicago, Illinois. Retail locations have been notified. Also on the list is 2 qt Aluminum Saucepan Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc. Made in Pakistan. The retailer is Best Kitchen Supply located at 413 Morse Street NE in

Washington, D.C. The distributor is Win Chong Trading Corp. located at 90 Scholes Street in Brooklyn, New York. Distributor notification is in process.

3 qt Aluminum Saucepan Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc.

Made in Pakistan is on the table. The retailer is Best Kitchen Supply located at 413 Morse Street NE in Washington, D.C. The distributor is Win Chong Trading Corp. located at 90 Scholes Street in Brooklyn, New York. Distributor notification is in process. Finally, Royal Kitchen Cookware Milk Pan-size 3 was added to the table. It was sold at Subzi Bazaar at 194 Route 17 North in Rochelle Park, New Jersey. The distributor is New Reliance Traders located a 55-64 56th Street in Maspeth, New York. Distributor notification is in process.

You can see pictures of these products at the FDA web site. If you bought any of this cookware, do not use it, and do not donate or refurbish it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.