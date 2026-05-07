Pork King Sour Cream & Onion Rinds Recalled For Salmonella

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Pork King Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds and Seasoning are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. Internal testing has not identified any contaminated finished products. The recalling firm is Pork King Good of Wisconsin. This headline is confusing, because what is actually recalled is the seasoning blend.

The recall was triggered when the company was told that California Dairies recalled their milk powder for possible contamination. The milk powder was used as an ingredient in the pork rind seasoning blend.

The recalled product is Pork King Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning. All of the recalled products are packaged in 3 ounce bottles. The bottle with lot number 329-5 has the best if used by date of May 30, 2027. The bottle with lot number 004-6 has the best if used by date of June 30, 2027. And finally, the bottle with the lot number 029-6 has the best if used by date of June 30, 2027.

If you purchased this product, do not use it or eat it, even if you plan to use it in cooking, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the bottles away in a secure garbage can after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.