Market of Choice Vegan Kale Caesar Salad Recalled For Sesame

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Market of Choice Vegan Kale Caesar Salad is being recalled because it contains sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Market of Choice of Eugene, Oregon.

This product was sold at Market of Choice stores that are located in the cities of Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene Hillsboro, Medford, Portland, and West Linn in the state of Oregon. The salad was sold between April 16, 2026 and May 4, 2026. The recall was triggered through the company’s internal review process.

The recalled product is Market of Choice Vegan Kale Caesar Salad that is packaged in a 9.5 ounce clear plastic clamshell container. Expiration dates for this item range from April 20, 2026 through May 8, 2026. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 210126 01099 3. No other Market of Choice products are affected by this recall.

If you bought this salad and you are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.