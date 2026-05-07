Fisher, Good & Gather, Other Nut Brands Recalled For Salmonella

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Fisher, Good & Gather, Squirrel, and Southern Style Nuts are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is John B. Sanfilippo & Son of Elgin, Illinois.

The problem is that the company’s dry milk powder supplier recalled that product for possible contamination. The seasoning batches did test negative for Salmonella before use, but this recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled items include Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix in 30 ounce containers with UPC number 070690275941 and best by date 08/06/27.

Also recalled is Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix with UPC number 085839073319, packaged in 23 ounce containers, with best by dates 01/28/27, 02/05/27 , 02/12/27, 02/17/27, 03/03/27, and 03/14/27. Also recalled is Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix in 36 ounce containers with UPC number 085839071483 and best by dates 12/FEB/2027, 26/FEB/2027, 13/MAR/2027, and 02/APR/2027. Southern Style Nuts Hunter Mix with UPC number 085839916302 packaged in 30 ounce containers is also recalled. It has the best by dates of 01/29/27, 02/03/27, 02/10/27, 02/19/27, 02/24/27, 03/02/27, 03/10/27, and 03/16/27.

Squirrel Brand Travelers Mix is recalled. It has the UPC number 07223899166, is packaged in a 16 ounce container, and has the best by dates 04/30/27, 05/28/27, and 05/24/27. Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix is also recalled. It has the UPC number 07223805251, is packaged in 16 ounce containers, and has the best by dates of 05/21/27, 05/25/27, and 05/28/27.

Finally, Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix, packaged in 8 ounce containers, is included in this recall. It has the UPC number 085239270240 and the best by date 23/MAR/2027.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.