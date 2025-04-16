Fiorfiore Spaghetti and Linguine Recalled in Canada For Insects

by

Fiorfiore Spaghetti and Linguine are being recalled in Canada because they may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of insects. While insects may not make you sick, some people can become ill, especially if they have compromised immune systems or allergies. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses had been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Italian Food Canada Inc.

These items were sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled items include Fiorfiore Spaghetti – Duram Wheat Semolina Pasta that is packaged in 500 gram packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 11578 03400 3, and the codes on the product are 2026/07/02 (the best by date) and L41846001A.

Also recalled is Fiorfiore Linguine – Organic Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta, that is also packaged in 500 gram containers. The UPC number for this product is 8 10097 440654, and the codes are 2026/07/15 (the best by date) and L41976001A. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

Please check to see if you purchased either of these Fiorfiore Spaghetti and Linguine items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw the pasta away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought the pasta for a full refund.