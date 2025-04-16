Fisher Price Brunch & Go Stroller Toys Recalled For Choking

by

Fisher Price Brunch & Go Stroller Toys are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The problem is that the yolks on the toy egg can crack and break into small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children. While there have been five reports of the yolk breaking apart, no inures have been reported. There are two reports of infants having a small pieces in their mouth. The recalling firm is Fisher-Price Inc. of East Aurora, New York.

The recalled product is Fisher Price Brunch & Go Stroller Toys. About 253,000 of these toys were sold in the United States, and an additional 4,500 were sold in Canada. They were sold at Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, TJMaxx, and Walmart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from February 2022 through March 2025 for about $13.00.

This toy was manufactured in China and Vietnam. The model number (HGB85) is located on the tag attached to the toast. The toy features a pretend avocado toast and three attachments: a mirror tomato, a crinkle bacon and an egg teether.

If you bought this toy for your child, immediately stop using it, take them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement toy. Consumers will be asked to permanently mark the egg component with the word “recall” and the unique identifier, and upload a photo of the marked toy as directed. When you get the replacement toy, discard the recalled product in the trash.