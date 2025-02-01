Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels Recalled For Milk

by

Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to milk protein, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is United Natural Trading of Edison, New Jersey.

The recalled product was shipped via online sales via a third party vendor site. It was sold in limited quantities in the states of Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

The recalled item is Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels that are packaged in a 7 ounce yellow and red bag with a window that shows the pretzels. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 811102026276, and the lot number is 24353. The best by date for this product is 06/30/2025. These numbers are printed on the back of each retail package.

If you bought this product with that specific lot number, and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can. Keep your receipt for a refund; contact the company for information.