Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water Bottles Recalled For Laceration

by

Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water Bottles are being recalled because they can crack, posing a laceration hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, of Germany. This product was manufactured in Germany.

The recalled product is Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water Bottles that are 750 milliliter. About 61,500 of these bottles were sold. The recall involves two specific lots.

The water was sold in individual 750 milliliter glass bottles or in cases that contain 15 bottles each. There is a white, blue, and red label on the front of the bottle with the name “Gerolsteiner.” The lot number is on the lower part of the label. The recalled bottles have a lot number of either 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L.

This water was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas from December 2024 through January 2025 for about $3.00 per bottle.

Please check your pantry and fridge to see if you purchased this product. If you did, stop using it immediately. Return the bottles to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase, but you will need to return the bottle to receive in a refund in the form of cash or credit.