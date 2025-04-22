Golden Crop Candy Recalled For Undeclared Food Dyes

by

Golden Crop Candy is being recalled because it contains undeclared and unallowed food dyes Blue 1, Red 40, and Acid Red 18. People may be sensitive to those food dyes. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no informant about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Blooming Import Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

This candy was sold at the retail level in the following states: New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Missouri, Delaware, and Texas. No picture of the candy was provided in the recall notice. The recall initiation date was March 5, 2025, but the classification date was April 16, 2025.

The recalled product is Golden Crop Candy that is sold in a 10 ounce (283 gram) container. The candies are individually wrapped. The UPC number on the product is 73476513450. There are 74 cases of this product included in the recall.

Also recalled is Golden Crop Candy the is packaged in an 8 ounce (227 gram) container. These candies are not wrapped. The UPC number that is stamped on the label for this item is 734765134587. And there are 74 cases included in this recall.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you are unaffected by food dyes. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.