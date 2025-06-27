Good & Gather Chicken Greek Salad Recalled For Salmonella

by

Good & Gather Chicken Greek Salad and Boar’s Head Chicken Greek Salad are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Target Corporation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The recalled products were sold in the stats of Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, and Virginia at Target stores. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. The classification date for this recall its 06/20/2025.

These items include Grilled Chicken Greek Style Salad with Balsamic Dressing, that is packaged under the following labels. The first is Good & Gather, in a net weight 11.0 ounce (0.688 pound) container. The UPC number for this product is 233219000008. It was also packaged under the Boar’s Head label, in a net weight 11.2 ounce package. The UPC number for that product is 233218000009. The expiration dates are 5/10/2025 and 5/24/2025.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.