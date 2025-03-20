Good & Gather Cut Green Beans Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Good & Gather Green Beans are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. The type of contamination was not specified in the recall notice. And because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about any injuries that may be associated with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Del Monte Foods of Walnut Creek, California.

Almost 20,000 cans of these green beans are included in this recall. They were sold at the retail level at Target stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recalled product is Good & Gather Cut Green Beans that are packaged in a 14.5 ounce (411 gram) can. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 85239-11628 9. The best if used by date that is printed on the product is Best if used by 28 OCT 2026. The lot number for this item is 7AA 418507.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.