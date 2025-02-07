Greenwise Organic Pecans Recalled For Containing Walnuts

by

Greenwise Organic Pecans are being recalled because they may contain walnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page instead of the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is the Pecan Star & Nut Corp. of San Antonio, Texas.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The recalled product is Greenwise Organic Pecan Halves that are packaged in an eight ounce, plastic printed bag marked with lot number 18228. The best by date of April 23, 2025 is stamped on the front of the package. The UPC number 041415212336 is also printed on the product label. About 7,920 bags of this product are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

If you purchased Greenwise Organic Pecans with those numbers and you are allergic to walnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the nuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.