Greenworld Tahini Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Peanut

Greenworld Tahini is being recalled in Canada because it may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or adverse reactions were reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Greenworld Food Express, Inc.

This product was sold to hotels, institutions, and restaurants in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec. It is Greenworld Tahini that is packaged in an 18 kilogram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 26988 10041 5. And the lot number printed on the label is 240203. No pictures of the product were provided in the recall notice.

Please check your restaurant shelves to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not sell it or serve it to others. You can throw the tahini away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase or your supplier for a full refund.