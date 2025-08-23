Habibi Pistachio Kernel Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Habibi Pistachio Kernel is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by an ongoing investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak in that country. The recalling firm is Green Farm Pistachio Inc.

This recalled product was sold in the province of Quebec. The recalled item is Habibi Pistachio Kernel that is packaged in 10 kilogram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 70847446000626. And the codes for this product are Lot 344.24IR41 with the best before date of JAN 2027.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation into this problem, which may lead to the recall of other products. If this happens the public will be informed on the CFIA recalls web page.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not sell it or serve it to others. You can throw the pistachios away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, os you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do start to feel sick, see your doctor.