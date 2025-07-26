Habibi Pistachio Kernel Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Habibi Pistachio Kernel is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Green Farm Pistachio Inc.

The recalled product was sold in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. The recalled product is Habibi Pistachio Kernel that is packaged in 10 kilogram containers. The UPC number for this product is 70847446000626. The lot code that is stamped on the product label is 361.24IR41, and the best by date is January 2027.

If you bought this product, do not sell or serve it to others and do not eat it. You can throw the pistachios away in a s secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can include fever, chills, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.