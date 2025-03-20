March 19, 2025

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Recalled in Canada For Peanut

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Lebanese Style is being recalled in Canada because it may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported reaction. The recalling firm is Habibi’s Mediterranean Foods Ltd.

This item was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

The recalled product is Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Lebanese Style that is packaged in 450 gram plastic tubs. The label is gold and white with black printing and a picture of the product is on the label. The UPC number that is printed on the product is 6 83830 00911 7, and the best by date is 06/17/25.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If this happens the recall will be posted on the CFIA’s web page.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

