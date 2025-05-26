Harris Teeter Recalling East Coast Fresh Salsa For Salmonella

by

Harris Teeter is recalling East Coast Fresh Salsa for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with recalled Bedner cucumbers. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is East Coast Fresh.

Harris Teeter has removed these items from their store shelves. The recall date was May 21, 2025. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice, and there is no mention about whether or not these products were sold at all Harris Teeter stores.

The recalled items are Fresh Cut Salsa Hot that is packaged in 18 ounce containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 64034401278. Also recalled is Fresh Cut Salsa Mild, also packaged in 18 ounce containers. The UPC number for that product is 64034401028.

If you purchased either of these East Coast Fresh Salsa products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, after first double bagging or double wrapping the products so other people can’t get to them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these salsas, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.