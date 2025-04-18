Harvest NYC Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Harvest NYC enoki mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Harvest NYC Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

These mushrooms were sold nationwide at the retail level. The mushrooms are packaged in a green plastic package that weighs 200 grams. The mushrooms can be seen through a clear window. The UPC number that is stamped on the back product label is 6975730520101. The words “distributed by Hofood99 Inc. 21903 56th Avenue Oakland Gardens, NY 11364” also appear on the back label.

The recall was triggered when samples that were collected from a store in Buffalo, New York, and analyzed by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Laboratory found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some packages of these enoki mushrooms.

If you bought this product, do not eat these mushrooms even if you are going to cook them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.