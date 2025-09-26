Health Alert For Marketside Linguine With Meatballs For Listeria

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Marketside Linguine With Meatballs for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This alert was issued as part of the ongoing investigation into the deadly Listeria outbreak linked to FreshRealm chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals. The pasta has tested positive for Listeria, and more testing is ongoing to find out if it is genetically linked to the outbreak strain. The recalling firm is FreshRealm of San Clemente, California.

The ingredient in the product that may be contaminated is the pre-cooked pasta. The recalled product is 12 ounce clear plastic tray packages labeled MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE. The best if used by dates for this product are SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025.

This item has the establishment numbers EST. 50784 or EST. 47718 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please remember that Listeria monocytogenes can survive the freezing process.

If you did buy this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, especially if it was reheated in a microwave oven because of possible uneven heating that can cause cold spots, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.