Health Alert For The Pasty Oven Pasties For Undeclared Egg

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for The Pasty Oven Pasties in two flavors because the product was made with egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this issue.

These items were made using an egg wash that is not declared on the label. A recall was not requested because these items are not longer available for purchase.

The frozen, ready to eat meat and poultry pasties were produced on and before December 11, 2024, and have a one year shelf life. They include:

8 ounce plastic packages containing “The Pasty Oven Pasty WITH CHICKEN & CHEESE” with best by dates of December 11, 2025 and before

8 ounce plastic packages containing “The Pasty Oven Pasty PIZZA PASTY WITH PEPPERONI” with best by dates of December 11, 2025 and before

15 pound cases containing 30 8 ounce units of “The Pasty Oven Pasty WITH CHICKEN & CHEESE” with best by dates of December 11, 2025 and before

15 pound cases containing 30 8 ounce units of “The Pasty Oven Pasty PIZZA PASTY WITH PEPPERONI” with best by dates of December 11, 2025 and before

These items have the establishment number EST. 20650 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold at the company’s restaurant in Michigan and were also shipped to fundraiser groups in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. This product was not served at schools and is not part of the National School Lunch Program.

If you bought this item and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the pasties away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.