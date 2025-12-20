HEB Higher Harvest Dairy Free Yogurt Recalled For Almonds

by

Higher Harvest Dairy Free Coconut Yogurt in one flavor, strawberry flavor, is being recalled because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is PlantBased Innovations of Leominster, Massachusetts.

The recalled product was sold at HEB stores. It is Hidden Harvest Dairy Free Coconut Yogurt, strawberry flavor that is packaged in 5.3 ounce plastic yogurt cups with foil lids. The best by date of January 2, 2026 is printed on the bottom of the cup.

The recall was triggered when a customer complained that yogurt containing almonds was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of that allergen.

If you bought this product and cannot eat almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the yogurt away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.