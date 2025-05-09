Heinen’s Honey Roasted Peanuts Recalled For Cashews

by

Heinen’s Honey Roasted Peanuts are being recalled for cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who eats this product who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Trophy Nut Company of Tipp City, Ohio.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the states of Illinois and Ohio. The recalled item is Heinen’s Honey Roasted Peanuts that are packaged in a composite can with a plastic lid. There are 12 cans per case. The Best If Used By Dates that are stamped on the product label are 10/01/2025 and 10/03/2025, The UPC number for this item is 020601401877.

The lot numbers for this item are 10/01/2025 and 10/03/2025. The product number is 20601401877. There are 143 cases of this product included in this recall.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the peanuts away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.