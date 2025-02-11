Hepatitis A Exposure at Rheta’s Dining Hall at UW-Madison

by

A possible hepatitis A exposure has been reported for anyone who ate at Rheta’s Market dining hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on certain dates. That hall serves about 4,000 students and staff. University of Wisconsin-Madison’s University Health Services (UHS) sent a notice to students and faculty on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Health services identified a student worker who was showing symptoms of hepatitis A. The student was infectious while working, prompting the notice and warning. Officials have since cleared Rheta’s Market to resume normal operations. The news report did not state which dates the student worked.

UHS Director Jack Baggott said in the email, “The diagnosed student will not return to work until they are medically cleared. This process is standard and aims to cover a wide net of potential exposures out of an abundance of caution.”

Hepatitis A is a liver disease. The virus that spreads the illness is very contagious. People can get infected through consuming contaminated food and drink, through person to person contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces. Symptoms usually begin 15 to 50 days after exposure.

The best way to prevent the spread of this illness is through vaccination. If it has been less than two weeks since a person ate at that dining hall, they may be eligible for a vaccine. Contact your doctor for more information.

UHS is providing guidance to students and staff. In addition, monitor your health for the symptoms of this illness, which can include fatigue, nausea, jaundice, diarrhea, dark urine, and clay colored stools.