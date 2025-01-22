Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk Recalled

by

Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk is being recalled because it may be contaminated with spoilage microorganisms. This is an issue because this product is shelf-stable, which means it does not require refrigeration. Lack of temperature control can mean that these organisms could grow quickly in the product.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Horizon Organic Dairy, LLC of Broomfield, Colorado.

Spoilage microorganisms will most likely not make you very sick, but some people, especially those with compromised immune systems, the very young, and the elderly, may become sick enough to require medical care.

The recalled product is Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk that is packaged in a 12 pack of 8 ounce containers. The label does say “refrigerate after opening.” The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 3663207113 for the 12 pack, and 3663207127 for the single unit.

The lot codes for the milk, which is also the expiration date, is BEST BEFORE/BY 03 MAR 2025, 04 MAR 2025, 06 MAR 2025, or 07 MAR 2025; and Best By/Before: 03 MAR 2025, 04 MAR 2025, 06 MAR 2025, or 07 MAR 2025. There are 19,688 cases of this product included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw the milk away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.