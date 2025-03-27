Hot Ones Verde Hot Sauce Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Hot Ones Verde Hot Sauce and Hot Ones Rojo Hot Sauce are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of plastic pieces. This poses a choking hazard. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is The Karma Sauce Company LLC of Rochester, New York.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: North Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. The first recalled product is Hot Ones Verde Hot Sauce that is sold in three different sizes. It was sold in 1 gallon containers with best by dates 02/03/2028, 02/04/2028, and 02/07/2028; in five ounce bottles with best by dates 02/03/2028, 02/04/2028, 02/05/2028, 02/06/2028, 02/07/2028, 02/11/2028, 02/12/2028, 02/13/2028, 12/18/2027, and 12/19/2027. Finally, it was sold in a 5 gallon size with the best by date 02/07/2028.

The second recalled product is Hot Ones Rojo Los Clients Hot Sauce that was sold in two sizes; 5 ounce bottles with best by date 02/10/2028, and 1 gallon sizes with best by date 02/07/2027. The UPC number is 8-51444-00810-03. No pictures of either sauce were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased either of these hot sauces, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.