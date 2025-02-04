Jean Perrin Morbier Cheese Recalled For Pathogenic E. coli

by

Jean Perrin Morbier Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible contamination with pathogenic E. coli bacteria. There have not been any illnesses reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is A. Bosa & Co. Ltd, Les Amis du Fromage.

This cheese was sold in the province of British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled product is Jean Perrin Morbier Cheese that is packaged in variable size packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 202412000653. And the lot number and date pairs that are on the package are lot number 36110 and 24-02-2025, lot number 31304 and 27-01-2025, and lot number 33206 and 26-01-2025.

More information was also provided: the same product was sold at Les Amis du Fromage, a store located in Vancouver, with no brand name, and was sold in variable size packages. The UPC number starts with 0202498. The cheese was sold up to and including January 25, 2025.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting an investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the recall notices will be posted on the CFIA recall page.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the cheese away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of E. coli food poisoning for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.