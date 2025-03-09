Jessie’s Bakery Coconut Rolls Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Jessie’s Bakery Coconut Rolls and Spanish Rolls are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as any0one who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jessie’s Bakery of Honolulu, Hawaii.

These products were only distributed in the state of Hawaii. They include Pan de Coco (Coconut Rolls) that are packaged in a 9 ounce weight yellow styrofoam plate, then placed in a flexible poly bag with a printed label. There are six rolls in each package. The UPC number for this product is 0 38511 00704 1. The product package may include one of these codes: 26, 206, 27, 207, 28, 208, 29, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213, and 214.

Also recalled is Pan de Sal (Spanish Rolls, which are packaged in a 9 ounce flexible poly bag with a printed label. There are six rolls in each package. The UPC number is 0 38511 00703 4. The product package may include one of these codes: 26, 206, 27, 207, 28, 208, 29, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213, and 214.

If you bought either of these Jessie’s Bakery Coconut Rolls or Spanish Rolls and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the rolls away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.